Azerbaijani building material producers ask exemption from several duties, taxes

2017-12-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Association of Manufacturers of Building Materials of Azerbaijan proposes to exempt the import of raw materials necessary for production within the country from customs duties, Elkhan Bashirov, the Association’s chairman and president of Matanat-A company, told reporters in Baku.

Bashirov said this will allow reducing the cost of production. Meanwhile, he spoke about another problem related to transportation costs of companies.

“About 30 percent of the cost of building materials account for their transportation via railway, vehicles and sea. We think the transportation costs should account for a maximum of 5 percent of the production cost,” said Bashirov.