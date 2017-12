Top official: Armenia makes every effort to delay negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

2017-12-23 11:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.23

Trend:

There is a great tension in today's world, and this tension also worries the OSCE MG co-chairs, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy issues, head of the department, said at a briefing on Dec.23.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news