Turkmenistan preparing for parliamentary elections

2017-12-23 11:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Parliament of Turkmenistan is working jointly with the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums to organize elections of MPs as well as members of provincial and district authorities on March 25, 2018, Vatan newspaper reported Dec. 23