Turkmen president appoints adviser for oil and gas issues

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Yagshygeldi Kakaev was appointed the Turkmen president's adviser on oil and gas issues, reads a decree of the head of Turkmen state.

Turkmenistan is one of the key players in the gas market of the Caspian and Central Asian regions.