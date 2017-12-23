Azerbaijani official: Armenia makes every effort to delay negotiations on Karabakh conflict (UPDATE)

2017-12-23 12:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 11:41)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Armenian side always tries to delay the negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy issues, head of the department, said at a briefing in Baku on Dec. 23.

“Today there is a great tension in the world and this tension worries the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs as well. From this point of view, it is almost certain that attention to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has decreased,” he noted.

"Despite this, the co-chairs recently visited the region, had meetings with the Azerbaijani president; representatives of the European Union and OSCE met with the Azerbaijani president and they showed that processes are underway for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," added the top official.

"Meanwhile, the Russian president made a statement," said Mammadov. “In other words, processes are underway, but the Armenian side always tries to delay the negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and does its utmost for this."

He said if the principles of international law are not respected, one cannot speak about stability in the world.

“It is necessary to adhere to the principle of justice. Then the stability, security can be established, and a stronger development can be achieved in the world,” added Mammadov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news