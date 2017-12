Azerbaijan: Jerusalem issue should be solved under UN resolutions, int’l law

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Jerusalem issue should be solved under the UN resolutions and international law, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy issues, head of the department, said at a briefing on Dec. 23.

