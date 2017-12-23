Official: EU resolution – result of President Aliyev’s correct foreign policy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Ziyafat Asgarov said that the resolutions such as the one adopted by the European Union are the result of the correct foreign policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev.

Asgarov made the remarks while commenting on the resolution adopted by the European Union on recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

