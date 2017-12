Top official: 2018 presidential elections to be held at a very high level

2017-12-23 12:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

In 2018, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held at a very high level, under the conditions of internal political stability, First Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafet Asgarov said.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news