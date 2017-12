Turkey launches operation in Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Armed Forces of Turkey in the fight against the Workers' Party of Kurdistan (PKK) launched a ground operation in Iraq, the Turkish media report Dec. 23.

Reportedly, the ground operations in the north of Iraq are conducted in accordance with the agreement with the Iraqi government.