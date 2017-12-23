Top official: 2018 presidential elections to be held at a very high level (UPDATE)

2017-12-23 13:00 | www.trend.az | 1

12:38

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

In 2018, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held at a very high level, under the conditions of internal political stability, First Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafet Asgarov said.

Referring to the security issue in Azerbaijan in 2018, Asgarov said that today, the whole world is in danger.

"We are not isolated from the world. There has always been threats, and can be afterwards. But our security agencies are very cautious in this matter and take timely measures to prevent them."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news