London Zoo fire: 70 firefighters tackle cafe blaze

2017-12-23

More than 70 firefighters are battling a blaze that has broken out at London Zoo, Sky News reports.

A cafe, including an animal petting area, and gift shop are said to be "currently alight".

A spokesperson for the zoo confirmed animals were in the vicinity but did not comment on their safety.

The fire broke out near the old penguin pool towards the back of the site.