Iran’s second biggest auto maker plans to revive its global sales

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:‎

Iran plans to take new measures to revive its passenger car exports, to contribute to its auto industry, which is growing, following the removal of international sanctions.

Iran’s car export registered a record high in fiscal year to March 2011 and stood at 81,596, however the figure sharply fell in next year (fiscal year to March 2012) and accounted to 38,258 due to intensified international sanctions which targeted the country’s auto manufacturing industry.

The export even decreased to 10,000 in the fiscal year to March 2014, but revived again following the removal of the international sanctions against Iran’s car industry in 2015.

Iranian automakers exported 27,000 cars in the fiscal year to March 2015, but they failed to revive the exports to the pre-sanctions period.

Iran’s second largest auto manufacturer Saipa announced that it has re-launched an assembly line in Syria, which was closed in recent years due to ongoing crisis in the Middle Eastern Country.

SAIPA opened a car production line in Syria’s Hasya district, 150 km north of Damascus, in 2007.

In last 10 years, the Arab country’s auto market shared nearly half of the Iranian car maker’s international sales.

Saipa Deputy CEO for Exports Mohsen Javan said Dec. 19 that the car-making group, has resumed auto manufacturing in Syria to produce cars based on the X200(such as Tiba and Saina) and X100 (includes different models of Pride and Ario) platforms.