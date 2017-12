SOCAR: $25B spent for Southern Gas Corridor so far

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

As of today, $25 billion have been spent for the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, first vice-president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, said Dec. 23.