Azerbaijan: Jerusalem issue should be solved under UN resolutions, int’l law (UPDATE)

2017-12-23 13:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 12:16)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Jerusalem issue should be solved under the UN resolutions and international law, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy issues, head of the department, said at a briefing on Dec. 23.

The Azerbaijani side voiced its position at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit on Jerusalem, he noted.

“We stand by Muslim countries in this issue and we believe the Jerusalem issue should be solved under the UN resolutions and international law,” said Mammadov.

He noted that the step taken in connection with Jerusalem has created tension on international arena.

“There was no need to take this step. This does not contribute to international relations in the world, and on the contrary, aggravates the situation,” added Mammadov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news