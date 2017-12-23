Uzbek president states need to reform National Security Service

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

Addressing a meeting of the Upper and Lower Chambers of Uzbekistan’s parliament, the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the need to reform the National Security Service.

The meeting was broadcast live on the “Uzbekistan 24” TV channel and lasted for four hours.

“Currently, the National Security Service bodies operate on the basis of a provision approved by the country’s government 26 years ago. The inviolability of this provision for a quarter of a century and the assessment of any problem as a threat to national security led to an unjustified expansion of this agency’s powers,” said the Uzbek president.