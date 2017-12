Gurbanov: Work carried out in transportation allows using Azerbaijan’s opportunities more rationally

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The work carried out in the field of transportation in Azerbaijan makes it possible to use the country’s transit opportunities more rationally and broadly, said Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov.

He made the remarks at a conference titled “At the intersection of East and West: New energy and communication opportunities", organized by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in Baku Dec. 23.