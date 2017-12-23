SOCAR: $25B spent for Southern Gas Corridor so far (UPDATE)

2017-12-23 15:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 13:49)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

As of today, $25 billion have been spent for the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, first vice-president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, said Dec. 23.

He made the remarks at a conference titled “At the intersection of East and West: New energy and communication opportunities", organized by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in Baku.

Yusifzade said it is needed to spend about $44-45 billion for the project’s implementation.