Azerbaijan's Demirbank OJSC: Compensations on deposits to be paid as soon as possible

2017-12-23 15:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) will pay compensations to depositors of OJSC Demirbank as soon as possible, the bank said in a message posted on its official Facebook page.

The remaining liabilities of the bank will be paid in line with the procedure established by law after the appointment of the liquidator.

The Bank asks customers to call for additional questions “149”.

Demirbank’s license will be revoked on December 23, 2017.