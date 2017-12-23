Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 18-22

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $66.26 per barrel on Dec. 18-22 or $0.21 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $66.54 per barrel, while the lowest price was $65.76 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $62.46 per barrel on Dec. 18-22 or $0.45 per barrel more than the previous week.