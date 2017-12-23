Official: EU resolution is result of President Aliyev's correct foreign policy (UPDATE)

2017-12-23 16:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 12:35)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Resolutions such as the one recently adopted by the European Union are the result of the correct foreign policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, said First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Ziyafat Asgarov. He was commenting on the EU resolution recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

"The European Union has already understood that there is no guarantee of stability without recognizing the territorial integrity of countries. There should be one approach towards all countries. Recognition of one country's territorial integrity and non-recognition of another country's territorial integrity is a double standard. This also creates complications in Europe itself," he said.

Asgarov noted that this is not only the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by the European Union, but also a commitment for the EU.

"They already accept the issue related to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity as their commitment in all negotiations," he added.

The human factor lies in the core of President Ilham Aliyev's domestic policy, said the official, adding that the philosophy of this policy is to raise the living standard of Azerbaijani citizens. In terms of the foreign policy the state guides the national interests of Azerbaijan, he said.

The European Parliament approved the "EU foreign and security policy" resolution on Dec. 13, which for the first time reaffirmed EU's commitments to support the territorial integrity of all Eastern Partnership countries within their internationally recognized borders.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news