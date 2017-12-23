Kazakhstan appoints new director to Samruk-Kazyna Fund

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Akhmetzhan Yesimov has been appointed chairman of the board of Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund, the press service of Kazakh prime minister said in a message.

On behalf of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and the head of the presidential administration Adilbek Dzhaksybekov presented new chairman of the board to the staff of Samruk-Kazyna JSC.

Previously, Akhmetzhan Yesimov was the chairman of the board of ASTANA EXPO 2017 JSC.