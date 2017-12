Entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan, China sign multi-million deals

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 23

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Agreements worth more than $30 million were signed during the Uzbek-Chinese business forum held in Beijing with the participation of more than 150 Chinese enterprises.

The forum was organized during a visit of a delegation of Uzbek business circles to Beijing and Shanghai on December 19-20.