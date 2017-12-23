Iran finds solution to facilitate foreign trade

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Azer Ahmadbayli – Trend:

Iran doesn’t leave attempts to get rid of the financial hegemony of the US dollar and is still seeking ways for transition to clearing accounts in national currencies with its close and friendly trade partners.

Burden of hard financial sanctions, when transactions in dollars have become impossible due to disconnection from the SWIFT payment system, is still well remembered as it caused a massive damage to Iran's economy.

If taking into account that oil revenues constitute the backbone of Iranian economy and that oil prices are tightly linked with dollar, it becomes clear how volumes of the country’s oil export literally collapsed, and how Iran lost its strong position in the world’s oil market. So far, the country’s economy still continues to recover from the effect caused by sanctions.

The threat of new sanctions is still high enough. Therefore, Iran’s leadership is looking for alternate ways that would allow the country’s financial system to avoid, albeit not completely, dependence on dollar.

Iran sees a solution to withstand possible future challenges in concluding bilateral currency swap agreements with some of its trade partners. In the past, Iran had such kind of experience in its trade with India, when it took payment for oil sells in Indian rupees.

In mid-October, Iran and Turkey announced that the final agreement for currency swap to facilitate trade and to boost direct investments had been signed. According to the agreement, the central banks of Turkey and Iran have allocated a credit of 5 billion lira ($1.4 billion) and its equivalent in rial to their respective agent banks to be used as letters of credit with a repayment period of one year for both countries' traders, the Central Bank of Iran’s official website reported.

Iran and Russia are also working for integration of both countries’ payment systems. The first stage of the process will be implemented in the next three months, the Iranian Financial Tribune reported in late October.