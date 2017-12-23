Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec. 11 1.7000 Dec. 18 1.7001 Dec. 12 1.7000 Dec. 19 1.7001 Dec. 13 1.7001 Dec. 20 1.7001 Dec. 14 1.7001 Dec. 21 1.7001 Dec. 15 1.7001 Dec. 22 1.7001 Average weekly 1.70006 Average weekly 1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.015 manats or 0.75 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00988 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec. 11 2.0024 Dec. 18 1.9994 Dec. 12 2.0012 Dec. 19 2.0048 Dec. 13 1.9983 Dec. 20 2.0132 Dec. 14 2.0116 Dec. 21 2.0176 Dec. 15 2.0032 Dec. 22 2.0144 Average weekly 2.00334 Average weekly 2.00988

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.35 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02894 manats.