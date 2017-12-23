Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

AZ EN RU TR
Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Dec. 11

1.7000

Dec. 18

1.7001

Dec. 12

1.7000

Dec. 19

1.7001

Dec. 13

1.7001

Dec. 20

1.7001

Dec. 14

1.7001

Dec. 21

1.7001

Dec. 15

1.7001

Dec. 22

1.7001

Average weekly

1.70006

Average weekly

1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.015 manats or 0.75 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00988 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Dec. 11

2.0024

Dec. 18

1.9994

Dec. 12

2.0012

Dec. 19

2.0048

Dec. 13

1.9983

Dec. 20

2.0132

Dec. 14

2.0116

Dec. 21

2.0176

Dec. 15

2.0032

Dec. 22

2.0144

Average weekly

2.00334

Average weekly

2.00988

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.35 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02894 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Dec. 11

0.0287

Dec. 18

0.0289

Dec. 12

0.0288

Dec. 19

0.029

Dec. 13

0.0287

