Obesity prevalence varies by income and educational level: studies

2017-12-23 18:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Studies have suggested that obesity prevalence varies by income and educational level, although patterns might differ between high-income and low-income countries. Previous analyses of U.S. data have shown that the prevalence of obesity varied by income and education.

Using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), CDC analyzed obesity prevalence among adults (aged 20 years) by three levels of household income, based on percentage of the federal poverty level (FPL) and individual education level (high school graduate or less, some college, and college graduate).