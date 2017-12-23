British woman causes Moscow airport security alert with fake grenade

2017-12-23 21:03 | www.trend.az | 1

A woman teacher from Britain caused a major security alert at a Moscow airport after a 'hand grenade' was spotted in her suitcase, Daily Mail reports.

The 46-year-old - named only as Julie - was held and quizzed by police and FSB secret service officers after the discovery as urgent checks were conducted.

The item was later described by officials as a 'hoax grenade', which the woman - due to check in for a flight to London - said she had bought at a Moscow market.



Security teams at Sheremetyevo Airport detained the woman for interrogation as bomb disposal officers were summoned.

Part of the busy airport was sealed off.