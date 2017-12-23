Ten Taliban insurgents killed in Afghanistan

At least 10 Taliban insurgents, including key commanders were killed on Friday in Wardak province in a clash with security forces, security officials said Saturday, TOLO News reports.

General Ahmad Fahim Qaim, Wardak police chief, said that the clash occurred when Taliban insurgents attacked security forces who were protecting engineers working on the Arghandi-Ghazni 220 kV power line that comes from Turkmenistan. The engineers had been working in Saydabad district of Wardak province to restore power after it was cut in Sultan Khail village of the district by local mafia.

According to Qaim during the clash Qari Rouhullah, Qari Sami and Mawlavi Nasrullah, Taliban’s local commanders, were killed.

Six other Taliban insurgents were wounded in the clash, Qaim said.