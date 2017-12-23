Officers shoot and kill gunman who fired at police

Cops in Pennsylvania shot and killed a gunman who fired at police in several locations in Harrisburg, the state capital, Daily Mail reports.

Authorities said that Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty, 51, went on a shooting spree that spanned two miles and began at around 4pm Friday near the state's Capitol Building.

During the first incident, El-Mofty allegedly opened fire on a Capitol police officer from inside his own car, hitting the officer's cruiser multiple times. The officer inside was not injured.



About half an hour later, El-Mofty allegedly shot at a Pennsylvania state trooper in her vehicle a few blocks away from the scene of the first shooting. Authorities said that the officer was left 'slightly injured' from the gunfire, WGAL reported.

The spree ended in a shootout between El-Mofty and local and state police, with El-Mofty being fatally shot by officers on scene, authorities said. No officers were injured.