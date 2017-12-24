SpaceX rocket launch sparks fears of UFO sighting in Los Angeles

Residents of Southern California and Arizona were startled just after dusk on Friday when a strange white light which later turned out to be a SpaceX rocket launch appeared in the sky, Daily Mail reports.

The streak of white light would create what turned out to be a fish-shaped pattern, prompting locals to speculate on social media as to what it was.

Local television stations as well as law enforcement agencies received a number of telephone calls from amazed witnesses who were eventually told that what they saw was a rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in central California.