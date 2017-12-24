Three Miss America leaders resign amid leaked email scandal

2017-12-24 01:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Three Miss America Organization leaders have resigned following an email scandal in which vulgar, offensive language was used to describe former Miss America contestants, USA TODAY confirmed Saturday.

The resignation of executive chairman and CEO Sam Haskell, who was suspended from the organization Friday as he was put under investigation, will be effective immediately, according to statements received by USA TODAY from interim chairman Dan Meyers.

The board further accepted the resignation of chairman Lynn Weidner and president and COO Josh Randle. The two will remain in their current positions for several more weeks in order to "facilitate a smooth transition," according to Meyers' statements.

The organization said its board of directors accepted Randle's resignation Saturday "in light of recent events and new developments."