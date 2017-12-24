Man dies in altercation with officer behind Ontario police station

Gunshots rang out behind the Morrisburg OPP station today, and moments later a man lay prone on the ground as officers approached with guns drawn late this morning, Canadian media reports.

The OPP have now confirmed that the adult male sustained fatal injuries in an “altercation” with a police officer. The officer “is being treated for undetermined injuries,” the provincial police force’s corporate communications department said in a statement released at 4:15 p.m.