NATO chief warns of Russian submarine capability

2017-12-24 05:58 | www.trend.az | 1

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned in an interview published Saturday that a Russian naval build-up threatens transport and communications links between alliance members,

"Russia has invested massively in its navy, especially submarines," Stoltenberg told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, adding that Moscow has deployed 13 additional submarines since 2014, Deutsche Welle reports.

"Russia's submarine activity is now at its highest level since the Cold War," he said. He said submarines are active in the Atlantic and Mediterranean and also "near our coastlines."

Stoltenberg suggested the submarine build-up threatened logistic and communications channels between North America and Europe.