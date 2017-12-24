British Police used a trick from The Simpsons to catch criminals

An ingenious plan from South Yorkshire Police has fooled 21 people into being arrested, Independent reports.

Operation Holly involved police sending cards from a fake company to the addresses of some of their most wanted felons on the promise of receiving a free Christmas hamper.

Cards claiming to be from "Herald Hampers" offered the recipients bottles of champagne, wine, Christmas pudding and other treats.

If they fancied these generous 'free gifts' all they had to do was arrange a delivery time for the hamper to be dropped off at their home.

Except it wasn't a hamper that turned up at their home, it was the police - amazingly 21 people fell for this ruse.