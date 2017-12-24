Azerbaijani journalists congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday (VIDEO)

2017-12-24 11:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

December 24 is the birthday of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijani journalists have congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

"Mr. President, we congratulate you on your birthday. We are proud to be your friend. We wish our three-color flag flying today in the Jojug Marjanli thanks to your hard work and determination soon to be flying in Shusha, Khankendi, Kalbajar and in other historical lands, which are in the longing for the sacred flag. You are the greatest guarantor of media freedom in our country. We wish you success in this glorious, challenging and responsible life path. The Azerbaijani media stands with you. "

The congratulatory video:

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news