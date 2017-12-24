Iran’s steel ingot output surges by 17%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:‎

Iran’s major state-run iron ore companies produced over 11.22 million tons of steel ingots during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Nov. 22).



The figure indicates a 17 percent increase compared to the preceding year, the Islamic Republic’s Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) said.



Mobarakeh steel manufacturing group ranked first producing 5.645 million tons of ingots, followed by Khouzestan Steel Co. with 2.5 million tons of output.

Esfahan Steel Co.(1.524 million tons), South Kaveh Steel Company (545,465 tons), Khorasan Steel Co.(498,786 ton), Iran Steel Alloy (279,097 tons), Chadormalou (190,566 tons) and Iran National Steel Industrial Group (37,049 tons) were the other leading steel ingot producers..