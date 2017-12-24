Rahmon: Ilham Aliyev’s professionalism contributes to friendly Azerbaijan's further prosperity

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday,” the letter said.

“Your high professionalism and the constructive policy based on the broad support of the Azerbaijani society contribute to the further prosperity of friendly Azerbaijan,” the letter said.

“We also see your great contribution to the level of political trust and cooperation achieved between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.”

“I am confident that the relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop for the benefit of our peoples thanks to our joint efforts,” the letter said.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness and new achievements in your statehood activity, and peace and progress to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

