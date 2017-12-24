Turkmenistan to switch to int’l accounting, financial reporting standards in 2019

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 24

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

All enterprises, institutions and organizations (except for credit organizations), regardless of the form of ownership, will switch to the international accounting and financial reporting standards from January 1, 2019, according to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s decree.

According to the document, the country’s Ministry of Finance and Economy has been charged with the establishment of a coordinating commission.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy, together with the Ministry of Justice, have been charged with preparing proposals for making amendments and additions to the national legislation arising from this decree and sending them to the Cabinet of Ministers.