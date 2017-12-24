Construction of TAPI’s Afghan section to be launched in February

The foundation laying ceremony of the Afghan section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is planned to be held in the second half of February 2018, the Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency said.

The ceremony will be held on the Turkmen-Afghan border. This topic was touched upon during a telephone conversation between Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Turkmen president invited the Indian counterpart to take part in the events scheduled for the second half of February 2018.

Among these events are the foundation laying ceremony of the Afghan section of the TAPI gas pipeline, laying the fiber optic line along that route, construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission line and the commissioning ceremony of the Serhetabat-Torghundi railway.