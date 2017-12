Uzbekistan to cancel exit visas

2017-12-24 14:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 24

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Uzbek embassies in foreign countries will render all consular services by using e-documents in 2018, according to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s report for 2017.

According to the report, exit visas will be canceled in Uzbekistan from 2019. New departments were opened abroad in 2017 to render consular and other services to compatriots.