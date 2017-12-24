Turkmenistan to strengthen control over quality of construction

2017-12-24 15:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 24

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to improve the architectural and town-planning image of the country and strengthen control over the quality of the constructed facilities.

The contracts on construction and reconstruction of buildings, concluded with local construction enterprises upon the orders of ministries, departments, other state agencies, enterprises, organizations regardless of the form of ownership and the sources of funding, envisage a mandatory payment of five percent of the cost of actually performed work (VAT free).

According to the president’s decree signed in 2016, local construction companies must fulfill a minimum of 80 percent of the work (without taking into account the cost of building materials and equipment).