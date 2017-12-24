Minister: Self-employment program to cover around 35,000 people in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The self-employment program will cover about 35,000 people in 2018, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Salim Muslimov wrote in his article published in "Azerbaijan" newspaper.

The minister recalled that the self-employment program is implemented upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree "On additional measures of ensuring self-employment of the population" dated April 7, 2016.

As part of these measures, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection provides low-income families with various assets (goods, materials, livestock) to launch small business.

The minister added that 1,232 families have become the beneficiaries of the program this year.