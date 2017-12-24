Erdogan: Turkey is determined to clear Africa of FETO

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that Turkey was determined to clear Africa of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind last year's defeated coup in Turkey, Anadolu reported.

Speaking at Esenboga Airport in the capital Ankara before his departure for Sudan, Erdogan said FETO fooled people through sham education and aid services.

Turkey is determined to clear Africa of "FETO murderers", he added, ahead of his three-day visit to Sudan, Chad and Tunisia.

"Many African countries immediately after the coup attempt [in Turkey] deported FETO members and transferred the schools run by the group to our Maarif Foundation," Erdogan said, adding that he hoped more countries would follow suit.

The Maarif Foundation has recently assumed control of numerous schools -- previously run by FETO -- around the world, including 32 in Africa, according to figures released by Turkey's National Education Ministry.