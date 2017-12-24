Iran housing, construction to suffer from government development dip

2017-12-24 17:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, December 24

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The housing sector is suffering greatly from a decline of the government’s developmental projects, according to a businessman in the field.

"The government has drastically diminished its developmental projects. As you know, the government is one of the biggest consumers of housing material. As a result, the housing industries are suffering," Bijan Atarod, head of the Mechanical Housing Installations Association told Trend December 18.

In its recently proposed budget bill for the next fiscal year (to start March 21), the administration diminished the developmental budget by over 10 percent.