Four people killed in plane crash at Bartow airport

2017-12-24

Four people have died in a plane crash at the Bartow Municipal Airport, Florida, authorities say, WFLA reported.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with Polk County Fire Rescue have responded to the scene.

The twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at the airport near Ben Durrance Road.

A Polk County Fire Rescue spokesperson said four people were killed in the crash.

Emergency operators received a call about the crash at 7:20 a.m.