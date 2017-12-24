Egypt security forces kill nine suspected militants in raid: ministry

Egyptian security forces on Sunday killed nine suspected militants in a shootout in the Nile Delta province of Sharqiya, the interior ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported.

The ministry said security forces had received information that the militants were using a farm in Sharqiya as a hideout and were trained there to use weapons to carry out attacks in north Sinai.

It said their attacks had resulted in the deaths of a number of police and army personnel.

“Upon raiding the farm, security forces were surprised by gunshots in their direction which were dealt with, resulting in the killing of nine,” the ministry said.

It said it was still trying to determine the identity of the suspects. Weapons and ammunition were found at the farm.