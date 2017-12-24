Venezuela releases 80 anti-government activists

The Venezuelan government says it is releasing 80 people detained during demonstrations as a Christmas goodwill gesture, BBC reported.

By Sunday morning 36 prisoners had been released, a local NGO said. About 150 further detainees remain in custody.

It follows a request from Venezuela's opposition to release those it described as "political prisoners".

But President Nicolas Maduro says the activists have been jailed on legitimate charges.

On Thursday the regional trade group Mercosur also called for the prisoners to be released.

More than 120 people have been killed during anti-government protests this year.

Thirteen of the released prisoners appeared on state TV, with senior official Delcy Rodriguez wishing them a happy Christmas.