83 irregular migrants held in western Turkey

2017-12-24 22:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Turkish Coast Guard teams on Sunday held 83 irregular migrants in the western province of Canakkale, according to a security source, Anadolu reported.

The migrants, all Syrian nationals including 18 women and 27 children, were found hidden aboard an 11-meter-long U.S. flagged vessel off Canakkale's coast, according to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Three Ukranian nationals were arrested for alleged migrant smuggling, the source added.