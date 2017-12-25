Russia's president phones Ilham Aliyev

2017-12-25 00:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Dec. 24.

Vladimir Putin congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wished him success in his presidential activity and good health.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed their confidence in the further successful development of strategic partnership relations between the countries in all fields.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news