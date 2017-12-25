Morocco, Saudi Arabia keen to cement traditional ties

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita discussed on Sunday with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir on the latest regional and international development, Xinhua reported.

The two top diplomats held talks in Riyadh during the visit of Bourita to Saudi Arabia, according to Morocco's MAP news agency.

The two foreign ministers "discussed distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and latest regional and international developments," said the report.

Earlier in the day, the Moroccan foreign minister and minister of economy and finance Mohamed Boussaid were received by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.