SOFAZ reveals its all-time revenues

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

As of Dec. 1, 2017, revenues of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) for the entire period of its activity amounted to $137.22 billion, a source in the Fund told Trend.

SOFAZ gets revenues both from the oil and gas sales and its investment activity.